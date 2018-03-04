Sweetwater County Arrests: March 3, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SABEY, LYLE ALLEN

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-03

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #1719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-03GRPD HUDIEB, SAMIR OSAMA Age: 26

Address: ANTIOCH, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-03WHP HUDIEB, SAMIR OSAMA Age: 26

Address: ANTIOCH, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-03

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-03WHP TRUJILLO, CATHERINE JUANITA Age: 52

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-03RSPD BRACKETT, CHRISTOPHER RAY Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-03

Released: 2018-03-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1718, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court

WHITE, JONATHAN LAMOIN Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-03

Released: 2018-03-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1716, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

BURTON, KYLE DOUGLAS Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-03

Released: 2018-03-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1715, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

