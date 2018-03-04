Sweetwater County Arrests: March 3, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SABEY, LYLE ALLEN
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1719, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HUDIEB, SAMIR OSAMA
Age: 26
Address: ANTIOCH, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1720, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
TRUJILLO, CATHERINE JUANITA
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1722, SURETY OR CASH, $1500, Court: Circuit Court West
BRACKETT, CHRISTOPHER RAY
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-03
Released: 2018-03-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1718, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court
WHITE, JONATHAN LAMOIN
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-03
Released: 2018-03-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1716, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
BURTON, KYLE DOUGLAS
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-03
Released: 2018-03-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – CDS – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1715, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
