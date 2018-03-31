Sweetwater County Arrests: March 30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Harold Nathan Fitch

Age: 35

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West

Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West



Jessica Nichole Vantuinen

Age: 25

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West

Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West



Alexandria Dawn Rose

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1912, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1913, CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court



Mark Strobel

Age: 29

Address: LOS ANGELES, CA

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER



Joshua Allen Lee Rose

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1908, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1910, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1909, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court



Michael Anthony Nelson

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1917, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court



Leonard Wilbur Bonelli

Age: 45

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Nicholas Chase Van Norman

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1915, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



Thomas Daniel Courtney

Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1914, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East



Jimmy Dewayne Tyler

Age: 64

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court

