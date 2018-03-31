Sweetwater County Arrests: March 30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Harold Nathan Fitch
Age: 35
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West
Jessica Nichole Vantuinen
Age: 25
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West
Alexandria Dawn Rose
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1912, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1913, CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court
Mark Strobel
Age: 29
Address: LOS ANGELES, CA
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: OTHR
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER
Joshua Allen Lee Rose
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1908, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1910, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1909, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1917, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
Leonard Wilbur Bonelli
Age: 45
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Nicholas Chase Van Norman
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Scheduled Release: 2018-04-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1915, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
Thomas Daniel Courtney
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1914, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1914, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
Jimmy Dewayne Tyler
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
