Sweetwater County Arrests: March 30, 2018

March 31, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Harold Nathan Fitch

Age: 35 

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1907, SURETY OR CASH, $12500, Court: Circuit Court West

Jessica Nichole Vantuinen

Age: 25

Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Conspire to Commit – Felony, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1906, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court West

Alexandria Dawn Rose

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1912, CASH, $125, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1913, CASH, $300, Court: RS Municipal Court

Mark Strobel

Age: 29

Address: LOS ANGELES, CA

Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WSP

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: OTHR

Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: OTHER

Joshua Allen Lee Rose

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1908, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1910, CASH, $220, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1909, SURETY OR CASH, $920, Court: RS Municipal Court

Michael Anthony Nelson

Age: 19

 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1917, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Leonard Wilbur Bonelli

Age: 45

Address: DENVER, CO

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1916, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Nicholas Chase Van Norman

Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-03-30 

Scheduled Release: 2018-04-06

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1915, NO BOND, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Thomas Daniel Courtney

Age: 27 

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1914, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

       

       

Jimmy Dewayne Tyler

Age: 64 

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-03-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: District Court
