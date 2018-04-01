Sweetwater County Arrests: March 31, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
Patricia Ann Gallagher Stocks
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1923, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
Keegan Ray Stocks
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1922, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
Robert Cassidy
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
-
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1919, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: Bond: #1919, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: Circuit Court East
Jose Javier Corpus Quezada
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1918, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
Shawn Timothy Mitchell
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-31
Released: 2018-03-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1925, CASH, $130, Court: Circuit Court West
Anthony Ray Ortega
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 31, 2018"