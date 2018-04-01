Sweetwater County Arrests: March 31, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Patricia Ann Gallagher Stocks

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #1923, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



Keegan Ray Stocks

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1922, CASH, $500, Court: District Court



Robert Cassidy

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense

Status: PENDING, Bond: #1919, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: Bond: #1919, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: Circuit Court East



Jose Javier Corpus Quezada

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1918, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



Shawn Timothy Mitchell

Age: 57

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-31

Released: 2018-03-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1925, CASH, $130, Court: Circuit Court West



Anthony Ray Ortega

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

