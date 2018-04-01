Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 31, 2018

April 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Patricia Ann Gallagher Stocks

Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1923, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Keegan Ray Stocks

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1922, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Robert Cassidy

Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31 

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1919, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: Bond: #1919, SURETY OR CASH, $835, Court: Circuit Court East

Jose Javier Corpus Quezada

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1918, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

Shawn Timothy Mitchell

Age: 57 

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-31

Released: 2018-03-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1925, CASH, $130, Court: Circuit Court West

Anthony Ray Ortega

Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1924, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

