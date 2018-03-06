Sweetwater County Arrests: March 5, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ISABELL, DESTINY MARIAH
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-03-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1732, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
MALDONADO MORENO, PORFIRIO
Age: 58
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-05
Released: 2018-03-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1733, SURETY OR CASH, $256, Court: Circuit Court East
- Maximum Speed Limits – 30 MPH in Residential Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1733, SURETY OR CASH, $256, Court: Circuit Court East
WEINMASTER, GLEN DALE
Age: 65
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-05
Released: 2018-03-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1734, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1734, SURETY OR CASH, $885, Court: Circuit Court East
