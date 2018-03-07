Sweetwater County Arrests: March 6, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROCK, RYAN TODD
Age: 48
Address: BOTHELL, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ARAGON, DEREK LEE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MARSH, JORDAN LYNN
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1737, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
