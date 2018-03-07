Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 6, 2018

TOPICS:

March 7, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROCK, RYAN TODD

Age: 48
Address: BOTHELL, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1735, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

ARAGON, DEREK LEE

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1736, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

MARSH, JORDAN LYNN

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1737, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 6, 2018"

Leave a Reply