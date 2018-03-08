Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 7, 2018

March 8, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
|Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1738, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

LOVELACE, WILLIE CLENTON

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1741, CASH, $775, Court: Circuit Court East

 

ROBY, HOPE SHANNA

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Reckless Driving
    • Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
    • Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

FLATEN, RYAN MICHAEL

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Voyeurism – Capturing an Image, 21 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Voyeurism – Uses Recording Device to Capture Images of Person Under Their Clothing, 8 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Sexual Exploitation of Children – Manufactures, Distributes Child Pornography, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

THULLEN, MELISSA ANN

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-07
Released: 2018-03-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

SWA, DEREK KENT

Age: 41
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-07
Released: 2018-03-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: , Bond: #1743, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

JACKSON, MARCUS LEMAR

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-07
Released: 2018-03-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1742, CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court East

 

BELL, RYAN SCOT

Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-07
Released: 2018-03-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 5 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1740, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

OLIVER, LARRY DAVID

Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-03-07
Released: 2018-03-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1739, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1739, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

