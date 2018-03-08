Sweetwater County Arrests: March 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-07

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

|Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1738, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

RSPD LOVELACE, WILLIE CLENTON Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1741, CASH, $775, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-07RSPD ROBY, HOPE SHANNA Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-07RSPD VON SCHRILTZ, DERIK JAMES Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Reckless Driving Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: , Bond: #1744, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #1745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-07RSPD FLATEN, RYAN MICHAEL Age: 28

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-07

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Voyeurism – Capturing an Image, 21 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1746, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Voyeurism – Uses Recording Device to Capture Images of Person Under Their Clothing, 8 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Sexual Exploitation of Children – Manufactures, Distributes Child Pornography, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-07SCSO THULLEN, MELISSA ANN Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-07

Released: 2018-03-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SWA, DEREK KENT Age: 41

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-07

Released: 2018-03-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: #1743, CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

JACKSON, MARCUS LEMAR Age: 34

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-07

Released: 2018-03-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1742, CASH, $25, Court: Circuit Court East

BELL, RYAN SCOT Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-07

Released: 2018-03-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000, 5 counts (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1740, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court East

OLIVER, LARRY DAVID Age: 29

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-03-07

Released: 2018-03-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1739, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #1739, SURETY OR CASH, $680, Court: RS Municipal Court

