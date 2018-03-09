Sweetwater County Arrests: March 8, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SUHR, SABRINA KAY

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-03-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1748, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-08RSPD MORALES GALDAMEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1749, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-08RSPD SANDERS, CORY SCOTT Age: 38

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-08

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Pay Sex Offender Fees willfully, 5 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #1750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-08SCSO MILLER, JOSEPH LEE Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1751, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-03-08RSPD STEWART, KATHERINE JO Age: 39

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-08

Released: 2018-03-08 Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

MANLEY, CHAD KELLY Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-08

Released: 2018-03-08 Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

