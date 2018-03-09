Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 8, 2018

TOPICS:

March 9, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SUHR, SABRINA KAY

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1748, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

 

MORALES GALDAMEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1749, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court East

 

SANDERS, CORY SCOTT

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Failure to Pay Sex Offender Fees willfully, 5 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1751, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

STEWART, KATHERINE JO

Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-08
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-08
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 8, 2018"

Leave a Reply