Sweetwater County Arrests: March 8, 2018

SUHR, SABRINA KAY
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1748, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
MORALES GALDAMEZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1749, CASH, $500, Court: Circuit Court East
SANDERS, CORY SCOTT
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Pay Sex Offender Fees willfully, 5 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1751, SURETY OR CASH, $1080, Court: RS Municipal Court
STEWART, KATHERINE JO
Age: 39
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-08
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-08
Released: 2018-03-08
Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
