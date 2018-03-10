Sweetwater County Arrests: March 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARKS, LACY ANN

Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WV

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-03-09

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO CAMPOS, STACEY Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-03-09

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-14 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-03-09

Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO HUFF, ALICIA DANAY Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-03-09RSPD HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-09 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: , Bond: #1758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1759, CASH, $425, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: #1760, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1761, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

2018-03-09RSPD BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-03-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 4th Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

2018-03-10SCSO BURNS, BRAXTON STERLING Age: 24

Address: LANDER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-09

Released: 2018-03-09 Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1755, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

VARGAS ANTILLON, NEFTALI Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-03-09

Released: 2018-03-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #1752, SURETY OR CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #1753, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #1754, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West

