Sweetwater County Arrests: March 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARKS, LACY ANN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WV
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
CAMPOS, STACEY
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-14
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
HUFF, ALICIA DANAY
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL
Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: , Bond: #1758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1759, CASH, $425, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #1760, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1761, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER
BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 4th Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
BURNS, BRAXTON STERLING
Age: 24
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1755, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
VARGAS ANTILLON, NEFTALI
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1752, SURETY OR CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1753, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #1754, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: March 9, 2018"