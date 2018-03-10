Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: March 9, 2018

TOPICS:

March 10, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARKS, LACY ANN

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WV
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

CAMPOS, STACEY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-14
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Scheduled Release: 2018-03-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HUFF, ALICIA DANAY

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

HOLCOMB, ALEX NEAL

Age: 28
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
    • Status: , Bond: #1758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1759, CASH, $425, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
    • Status: , Bond: #1760, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1761, CASH, $1000, Court: OTHER

 

BANSEPT, JEREMY LEE

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-03-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 4th Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

BURNS, BRAXTON STERLING

Age: 24
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #1755, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

VARGAS ANTILLON, NEFTALI

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-03-09
Released: 2018-03-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
  • Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1752, SURETY OR CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1753, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #1754, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: Circuit Court West
