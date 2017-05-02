Sweetwater County Arrests: May 1, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Hubert Hendrickson, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Bail Jumping(x3), Unlawful Trafficing, POSS CDS W/Intent. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 10:50 am.

Don Holten, 49 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Disturbing The Peace. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:50 am.

Calvin Kannegieter, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Pill 2nd), Failure To Maintain Single Lane, Texting On A Public Road. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 8:05 pm.

Torrance Martinez, 41 of Green River, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for DWUI(CDS), DWUS, No Interlock, No Insurance. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court. Arrest Time: 8:00 am.

Erich McCormack, 19 of Price, UT, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 4:16 pm.

Lilienita Osborn, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a P&P Hold-Probation Violation-Fraud By Check. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 1:43 pm.

Tyler Simenson, 30 of Eleva, WI, was arrested for alleged Criminal Trespass, Drunk In Public, Interference With Emergency Call, as well as a warrant for Interference With Emergency Calls. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:01 am.