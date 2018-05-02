Sweetwater County Arrests: May 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MOORE, JUSTIN JOSEPH
Age: 19
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SPARKS, DEANNE KAY
Age: 37
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2117, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
WILKENING, FREDRICK CHARLES
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
VIGIL, JASON REID
Age: 21
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West
- Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2121, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West
WALLIN, LANTZ ANDREW
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2123, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
KINGMA, PETER SEAN
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2125, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
KRETZLER, BRIAN EDWARD
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2126, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MANDROS, ANN MARIE
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-01
Released: 2018-05-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2120, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
