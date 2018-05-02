Sweetwater County Arrests: May 1, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOORE, JUSTIN JOSEPH Age: 19

Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-01

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO SPARKS, DEANNE KAY Age: 37

Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #2117, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-05-01RSPD PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-01RSPD WILKENING, FREDRICK CHARLES Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-01SCSO VIGIL, JASON REID Age: 21

Address: CHEYENNE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West

Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2121, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-01SCSO WALLIN, LANTZ ANDREW Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-01

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2123, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

2018-05-01SCSO KINGMA, PETER SEAN Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2125, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-01RSPD KRETZLER, BRIAN EDWARD Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-01

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2126, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-01RSPD MANDROS, ANN MARIE Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-01

Released: 2018-05-01 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2120, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West

