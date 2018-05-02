Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 1, 2018

May 2, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

MOORE, JUSTIN JOSEPH

Age: 19
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

SPARKS, DEANNE KAY

Age: 37
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2117, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

PACHECO, ROBERT JOSHUA

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2118, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

WILKENING, FREDRICK CHARLES

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2119, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

VIGIL, JASON REID

Age: 21
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired Temp License Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2121, CASH, $120, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2122, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: Circuit Court West

 

WALLIN, LANTZ ANDREW

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2123, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

 

KINGMA, PETER SEAN

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2125, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

KRETZLER, BRIAN EDWARD

Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2126, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MANDROS, ANN MARIE

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-01
Released: 2018-05-01
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2120, CASH, $85, Court: Circuit Court West
