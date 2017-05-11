Sweetwater County Arrests: May 10, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Michael Martinez, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Probation Violation-Unlawful MANF/DEL CDS(Heroin). Arresting Agency: Other; Arrest Time: 10:45 am.

Lucas Rodriguez, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a P&P Hold-Jail Sanction-Unlawful Delivery CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:27 pm.

Dacota Thompson, 23 of Casper, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Probation Revocation-POSS OF CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: Other; Arrest Time: 10:45 am.

Roger Greenfield, 51 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS-Subsequent(3rd Offense). Arresting Agency: SWSO: Arrest Time: 10:56 pm.

Andrew Brown, 37 of Hailey, ID, was arrested for POSS CDS( 3rd or SUB)-Marj. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 11:05 pm.