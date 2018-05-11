Sweetwater County Arrests: May 10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LACY, BRITTANY ANNE

Age: 25

Address: MCKINNON, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-10RSPD ORIET MARKS, LACY ANN Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-10RSPD BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2171, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-10RSPD FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-10RSPD WILSON, ALYCIA KAY Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2174, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-10RSPD HANSEN, JACKIE LEE Age: 57

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-10

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court

2018-05-10SCSO TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-10

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-10RSPD ANTHONY, ROSE MARY Age: 53

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-10

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2176, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-10GRPD