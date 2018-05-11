Sweetwater County Arrests: May 10, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LACY, BRITTANY ANNE
Age: 25
Address: MCKINNON, WY
Address: MCKINNON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2169, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
ORIET MARKS, LACY ANN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2170, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
BLOUNT, KRISTINA LEE
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2171, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Person Using or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
FENNELL, HAYLEY NICOLE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2172, SURETY OR CASH, $1575, Court: RS Municipal Court
WILSON, ALYCIA KAY
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2173, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2174, SURETY OR CASH, $960, Court: RS Municipal Court
HANSEN, JACKIE LEE
Age: 57
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: District Court
TERRY, TRAVIS SCOTT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2175, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ANTHONY, ROSE MARY
Age: 53
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-10
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2176, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: RS Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: May 10, 2018"