Sweetwater County Arrests: May 11, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Kellie Legerski, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI-(3rd), Open Container. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:55 am.

Paula Quinton, 61 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-Wire Fraud/Mail Fraud. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 12:01 pm.

Luis Silva, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS-SUBSEQUENT, Headlights Required, Fleeing-Eluding A Police Officer, Driver Without Interlock Device. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 9:30 pm.