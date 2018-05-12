Sweetwater County Arrests: May 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ASTON MCGOVERN, MELISSA BETH Age: 50

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2178, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2178, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: OTHER

2018-05-11RSPD WALTON, MICHAEL JAMES Age: 59

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-11RSPD WALTON, MARIA ALEXANDRIA Age: 44

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-11

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-11RSPD WENGERT, MICHAEL WILLIAM Age: 37

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-11

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO MILLER, JOSEPH LEE Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-11

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-11SCSO BRINKERHOFF, HEATHER CARROLL Age: 48

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-11

Released: 2018-05-11

Type:

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2177, CASH, $1140, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

