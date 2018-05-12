Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 11, 2018

May 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ASTON MCGOVERN, MELISSA BETH

Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2178, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2178, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: OTHER

 

WALTON, MICHAEL JAMES

Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

WALTON, MARIA ALEXANDRIA

Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

WENGERT, MICHAEL WILLIAM

Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

MILLER, JOSEPH LEE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

BRINKERHOFF, HEATHER CARROLL

Age: 48
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-11
Released: 2018-05-11
Type:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2177, CASH, $1140, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
