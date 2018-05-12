Sweetwater County Arrests: May 11, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ASTON MCGOVERN, MELISSA BETH
Age: 50
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Delivery of, or Possession With Intent to Deliver, Drug Paraphernalia (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2178, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: District Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2178, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: OTHER
WALTON, MICHAEL JAMES
Age: 59
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2180, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WALTON, MARIA ALEXANDRIA
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2181, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WENGERT, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-11
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
BRINKERHOFF, HEATHER CARROLL
Age: 48
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-11
Released: 2018-05-11
Type:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Booking: 2018-05-11
Released: 2018-05-11
Type:
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2177, CASH, $1140, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
