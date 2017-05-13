Sweetwater County Arrests: May, 12, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Kenith Blagg, 28 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP On Sniffing Glue/Toxic Vapors. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:30 pm.

Dustin Cleary, 29 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI-Subsequent, Failure To Maintain Single Lane, Seatbelt Violation. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 3:57 am.

Mary King, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:10 pm.

Melissa Orton, 34 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Stalking/Unlawful Impersonation Through Electronic Means. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 3:40 pm.

Azarian Wolf, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Threats-Terroristic. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:15 pm.