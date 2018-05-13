Sweetwater County Arrests: May 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ALLRED, JESS ISAIH

Age: 33

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-12

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #2182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-12GRPD SANER, JUSTIN CLEON Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-12

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Use of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

