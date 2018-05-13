Sweetwater County Arrests: May 12, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ALLRED, JESS ISAIH
Age: 33
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2182, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SANER, JUSTIN CLEON
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Use of Controlled Substance (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2183, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
