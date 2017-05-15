Sweetwater County Arrests: May 14, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Arlen Baca, 50 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 3:44 pm.

Colter Hadden, 19 of Mountain View, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, POSS Open Container. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 3:48 am.

Bruce Parson, 60 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, Seatbelts. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 2:26 pm.

Lonnie Williams, 46 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:31 pm.

Peter Bjorklund, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:25 pm.

Jeffrey Swistowicz, 34 of Park City, UT, was arrested for alleged DWUI(3rd), POSS Open Container, Seatbelt Violation, Proof Of Insurance, POSS CDS(THC OIL-2nd), Failure To Maintain Single Lane, Speeding 81/70. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 9:45 pm.