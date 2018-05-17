Sweetwater County Arrests: May 16, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GATES, CHRISTOPHER LYN

Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-16

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #2203, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-16GRPD CAMPOS, STACEY Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 Status: PENDING, Bond: #2205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-16RSPD REED, KYLIE ELISE Age: 26

Address: LEWISTOWN, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #2206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-16SCSO LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-16

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-23 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Disorderly Conduct (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2207, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

SCSO DIEKEMPER, JAMES MICHAEL Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-16RSPD ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN Age: 27

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-16

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-16RSPD GIL, RYAN GREGORY Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-16

Released: 2018-05-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2213, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-16

Released: 2018-05-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2208, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

HARRIS, JILL MARIE Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-16

Released: 2018-05-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT) Status: OR’D, Bond: #2204, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

GUILFORD, MERCEDES RENEE JEAN Age: 23

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-16

Released: 2018-05-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2209, CASH, $115, Court: Circuit Court East

KERBS, WILLIAM R Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-16

Released: 2018-05-16 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver Status: PENDING, Bond: #2211, CASH, $10, Court: Circuit Court East

