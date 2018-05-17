Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 16, 2018

May 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GATES, CHRISTOPHER LYN

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-16
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2203, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West

 

CAMPOS, STACEY

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2205, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

REED, KYLIE ELISE

Age: 26
Address: LEWISTOWN, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-16
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2206, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

LEWIS, PATRICIA MICHELLE

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-16
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Disorderly Conduct (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2207, NO BOND, $0, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

DIEKEMPER, JAMES MICHAEL

Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2210, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

ROSS, JOANNA LADEAN

Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2212, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

GIL, RYAN GREGORY

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-16
Released: 2018-05-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2213, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

 

SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-16
Released: 2018-05-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2208, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HARRIS, JILL MARIE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-16
Released: 2018-05-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT)
    • Status: OR’D, Bond: #2204, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

GUILFORD, MERCEDES RENEE JEAN

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-16
Released: 2018-05-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2209, CASH, $115, Court: Circuit Court East

 

KERBS, WILLIAM R

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-16
Released: 2018-05-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Safety Belts Required to be Used – Driver
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2211, CASH, $10, Court: Circuit Court East
