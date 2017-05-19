Sweetwater County Arrests: May 17, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Darcy Akin, 60 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth)/Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 5:10 pm.

Zachary Boyce, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth)/Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 11:40 am.

Gwen Dunigan, 44 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 2:20 pm.

Jessica Forbes, 35 of Cheyenne, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Meth), POSS CDS(Marj), No Registration, No Insurance, Failure To Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 2:45 pm.

Neil Gilbert, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth) x2. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 5:20 pm.

Jenny Gilson, 40 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 10:20 am.

Kim Gotfrey, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:31 am.

Antonio Guzman, 29 of Fairfield, CA, was arrested for POSS CDS(Meth-Liquid)-3rd Offense, POSS CDS(Meth)-3rd Offense, POSS CDS(Marj)-3rd Offense. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 3:08 pm.

Thomas Johns, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was booked on a warrant for Stalking. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court; Arrest Time: 8:15 am.

Tiffany Mitchelson, 38 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Conspiracy Delivery CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 11:10 am.

Treina Montoya, 35 of Fort Bridger, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 11:40 am.

Jarrod Morrison, 40 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 5:10 pm.

Jonathan Mortimer, 35 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 10:20 am.

Kathy Moskovita, 55 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 6:46 pm.

Douglas Myers, 29 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 3:40 pm.

Curtis Ness, 45 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery x2/Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 12:17 pm.

Michael Pacheco, 49 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth)/Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 10:20 am.

Erik Pecheny, 32 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 3:40 pm.

Joshua Sommerville, 41 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth) x2. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 2:20 pm.

Mark Stolt, 58 of Superior, WY, was arrested for alleged Interference With Emergency Call. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 1:10 pm.

Zachariah Strange, 43 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery x 4/ POSS CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:20 pm.

Shanna Straw, 43 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: GRPD; Arrest Time: 7:34 am.

Stanley Tromburg, 56 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 11:40 am.

Joseph Whicker, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 12:40 am.

Lance Winders, 36 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Conspiracy To Deliver CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: DCI; Arrest Time: 5:20 pm.

Andrea Wright, 36 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-Child Support. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 8:34 am.

Anthony Howley, 47 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Domestic Battery. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:10 pm.