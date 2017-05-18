Sweetwater County Arrests: May 17, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

William Brehler, 39 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-Child Support. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 6:50 pm.

Jaun Fitzpatric, 23 of TACOMA, WA, was arrested for alleged Protection Order Violation. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 2:30 pm.

Kristine Franklin, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-No Insurance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:20 pm.