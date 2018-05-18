Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 17, 2018

May 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CANDELARIA, KRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

 

GREEN, TYLER RAY

Age: 19
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2215, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

CUSHING, JORDEAN CLAIRE

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

MORGAN, JESSICA NICHOLE

Age: 28
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

SOMMERVILLE, JOSHUA DOUGLAS

Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2218, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

 

TRUJILLO, GILBERT

Age: 67
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-17
Released: 2018-05-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2216, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
