Sweetwater County Arrests: May 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
CANDELARIA, KRISTOPHER BRIAN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
GREEN, TYLER RAY
Age: 19
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2215, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
CUSHING, JORDEAN CLAIRE
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MORGAN, JESSICA NICHOLE
Age: 28
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
SOMMERVILLE, JOSHUA DOUGLAS
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-17
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2218, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
TRUJILLO, GILBERT
Age: 67
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-17
Released: 2018-05-17
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-17
Released: 2018-05-17
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2216, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: May 17, 2018"