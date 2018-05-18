Sweetwater County Arrests: May 17, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

CANDELARIA, KRISTOPHER BRIAN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Battery – 2nd Offense Within 5 Years (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2214, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-05-17RSPD GREEN, TYLER RAY Age: 19

Address: MOUNTAIN VIEW, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #2215, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-05-17RSPD CUSHING, JORDEAN CLAIRE Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-17

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

2018-05-17RSPD MORGAN, JESSICA NICHOLE Age: 28

Address: RAWLINS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-05-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Forgery – Permit – Alters Writing Without Authority (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

2018-05-17GRPD SOMMERVILLE, JOSHUA DOUGLAS Age: 42

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2018-05-17

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2218, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court

2018-05-17GRPD TRUJILLO, GILBERT Age: 67

Address: RAWLINS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-17

Released: 2018-05-17 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2216, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

