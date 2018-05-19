Sweetwater County Arrests: May 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STROMBERG, HEATHER J
Age: 33
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court
RILEY, JERMAINE MONTELL
Age: 37
Address: DENVER, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2220, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
FRANCIS, DAVID J
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CHRISTOFFERSON, JUSTIN WAYNE
Age: 55
Address: CUMMING, GA
Address: CUMMING, GA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-18
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2223, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
