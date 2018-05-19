Sweetwater County Arrests: May 18, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

STROMBERG, HEATHER J

Age: 33

Address: GILLETTE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-18

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-20

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2219, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

RSPD RILEY, JERMAINE MONTELL Age: 37

Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2220, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-18WHP FRANCIS, DAVID J Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-18

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2222, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-18WHP CHRISTOFFERSON, JUSTIN WAYNE Age: 55

Address: CUMMING, GA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-18

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #2223, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-18RSPD