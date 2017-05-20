Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Darius Bayona, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-No Insurance/Failure To Obey Traffic Control. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 10:48 pm.

Nicole Bryson, 34 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth x2)/ POSS CDS(Meth 3rd off)/ POSS CDS(Marj 3rd off). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:24 pm.

Allen Harrison, 29 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-OTSC-FTP-Shoplifting. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:29 pm.

Dakota Long, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Unlawful Delivery(Meth). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:32 am.

Dean Muir, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Interference With Peace Officer/ False Reporting To Authorities. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 10:33 pm.

Christian Ogden, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, No Insurance. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 9:36 pm.