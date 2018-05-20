Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MARTINEZ, VERONICA M
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
LINE, ANDREW KENNETH
Age: 27
Address: TAFT, CA
Address: TAFT, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY
Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-21
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
CROUCH, DYLAN FRANK
Age: 23
Address: ELGOIN, OR
Address: ELGOIN, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2229, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BEGAY, DEWIGHT ISAAC
Age: 30
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2018-05-19
Released: 2018-05-19
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2018-05-19
Released: 2018-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
- Defrauding Taxi Service
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court
VOCELKA, MICHAEL JOHN
Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER,
Booking: 2018-05-19
Released: 2018-05-19
Address: GREEN RIVER,
Booking: 2018-05-19
Released: 2018-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2230, CASH, $140, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19, 2018"