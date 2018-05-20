Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ, VERONICA M

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-19RSPD LINE, ANDREW KENNETH Age: 27

Address: TAFT, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-19 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY Age: 32

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-19

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO

CROUCH, DYLAN FRANK Age: 23

Address: ELGOIN, OR Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-19

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2229, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-19RSPD BEGAY, DEWIGHT ISAAC Age: 30

Address: CASPER, WY

Booking: 2018-05-19

Released: 2018-05-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Defrauding Taxi Service Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court

Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court

VOCELKA, MICHAEL JOHN Age: 56

Address: GREEN RIVER,

Booking: 2018-05-19

Released: 2018-05-19 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2230, CASH, $140, Court: Circuit Court West

