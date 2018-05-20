Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19, 2018

TOPICS:

May 20, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MARTINEZ, VERONICA M

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Assault – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2225, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

LINE, ANDREW KENNETH

Age: 27
Address: TAFT, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2226, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

CROUCH, DYLAN FRANK

Age: 23
Address: ELGOIN, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-19
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2229, CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2228, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

BEGAY, DEWIGHT ISAAC

Age: 30
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking: 2018-05-19
Released: 2018-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  •  Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Defrauding Taxi Service
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2224, SURETY OR CASH, $430, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

VOCELKA, MICHAEL JOHN

Age: 56
Address: GREEN RIVER,
Booking: 2018-05-19
Released: 2018-05-19
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2230, CASH, $140, Court: Circuit Court West
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: May 19, 2018"

Leave a Reply