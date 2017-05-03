Sweetwater County Arrests: May 2, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Maurice Duran, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:54 pm.

Jina Fletcher, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj), as well as a warrant for FTA Following To Closely With Accident. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:47 pm.

Charles Gregory, 48 of Boulder, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-Criminal Trespass. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 6:15 am.

Chad Reinhart, 50 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Probation Violation-DWUS(SUB). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:28 am.

Bonnie Ritter, 55 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:32 pm.

Jacob Sears, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:09 pm.

Steve Smith, 43 of Casper, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-FTP-OTSC-EXTRADITION. Arresting Agency: OTHER; Arrest Time: 7:15 am.

Jason Williams, 45 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Delivery Of CDS(Meth) Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 1:01 pm.

Ryan Allgier, 23 of Green River, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-Failure To Maintain Lane, as well as a warrant for FTP-DWUS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:42 pm.

Thomas Lane, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj), POSS CDS(LISDEXAMFETAMINE). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:30 pm.