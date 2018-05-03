Sweetwater County Arrests: May 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JOHNSON, JOEL NATHAN
Age: 41
Address: CHEYENNE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2130, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
CLARK, ASIA MARIE
Age: 27
Address: BUFFALO, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2127, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
MEJIA ISLAS, ALFREDO
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ARANA, JORGE ARNOLDO
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2131, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
