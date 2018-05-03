Sweetwater County Arrests: May 2, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JOHNSON, JOEL NATHAN

Age: 41

Address: CHEYENNE, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2130, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-02RSPD CLARK, ASIA MARIE Age: 27

Address: BUFFALO, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-02

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2127, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-02SCSO MEJIA ISLAS, ALFREDO Age: 29

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-02

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2129, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-02GRPD ARANA, JORGE ARNOLDO Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2131, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-02RSPD