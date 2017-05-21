Sweetwater County Arrests: May 20, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Brett Abplanalp, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd), Open Container. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 2:46 am.

Emily Aston, 27 of Green River, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for DWUS(2nd). Arresting Agency: Green River Municipal; Arrest Time: 2:00 pm.

Daniel Donovan, 56 of Sandy, UT, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 4:16 am.

Herberto Martinez Garcia, 23 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Driving On Roadways Laned For Traffic, Open Container, ICE Detainer. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:50 am.

Amee Rodriguez, 20 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, Driving Without Interlock Device, No Insurance. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 10:05 am.

Jordan Saldana, 20 of McKinnon, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, Open Container. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 1:25 am.

Audra Watts, 49 of Rock Springs, WY, was booked on a reactivated charge for Theft. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court; Arrest Time: 11:55 am.

Steven West, 62 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:49 pm.

Lamar Yarber, 37 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTP-Child Support. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 10:07 pm.