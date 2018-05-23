Sweetwater County Arrests: May 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MANLEY, CHAD KELLY
Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open container while operating a motor vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Use of Cell Phone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court
SANER, JUSTIN CLEON
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Signs (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2238, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2239, CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
