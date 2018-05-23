Sweetwater County Arrests: May 22, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MANLEY, CHAD KELLY

Age: 22

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION

Booking Date: 2018-05-22

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-23

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO SALSTROM, KIMBERLEE KATHLEEN Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open container while operating a motor vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court

Use of Cell Phone Status: PENDING, Bond: #2237, SURETY OR CASH, $1665, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-22RSPD SANER, JUSTIN CLEON Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Criminal Trespass – Signs (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2238, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-22RSPD SCHWARTZ, MELISSA NICHOLE Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-22

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2239, CASH, $165, Court: Circuit Court West

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-22RSPD