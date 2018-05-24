Sweetwater County Arrests: May 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HAWORTH, STEVEN BRIAN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-23
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-25
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2242, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
WRIGHT, GABIREL ROBERT
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-23
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2247, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
TWITCHELL, NICHOLAS BRYCE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-23
Released: 2018-05-23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-23
Released: 2018-05-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Superintendent’s Speed Zone
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East
SHOOK, DAVID KARL
Age: 32
Address: SPOKANE, WA
Booking: 2018-05-23
Released: 2018-05-23
Address: SPOKANE, WA
Booking: 2018-05-23
Released: 2018-05-23
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Report $1000+ Property Damage or Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
- Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: May 23, 2018"