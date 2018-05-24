Sweetwater County Arrests: May 23, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HAWORTH, STEVEN BRIAN

Age: 41

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-05-23

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2242, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO WRIGHT, GABIREL ROBERT Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-23

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2247, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-23RSPD TWITCHELL, NICHOLAS BRYCE Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-23

Released: 2018-05-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

Superintendent’s Speed Zone Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2240, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: Circuit Court East

SHOOK, DAVID KARL Age: 32

Address: SPOKANE, WA

Booking: 2018-05-23

Released: 2018-05-23 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Report $1000+ Property Damage or Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East

Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: #2245, SURETY OR CASH, $540, Court: Circuit Court East

