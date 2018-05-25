Sweetwater County Arrests: May 24, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
DANDRIDGE, RICHARD LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD|
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2248, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
NICHOLS, DANIELLE M
Age: 44
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2250, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2250, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
