Sweetwater County Arrests: May 25, 2017

Steven Haworth, 40 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana) and Destruction of Property > $1000. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:00 pm.

John Hewitt, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant – SCCE – Probation Violation – DWUI. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 12:30 pm.

Grae Hodder, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, Reactivate Charge – RSMC – DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 4:40 pm.

Barbara Mckelvey, 54 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk in Public. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:36 am.

Royal Sloan, 26 of Cameron, AZ, Reactivate Charge – RSMC – DWUI (2nd). Arresting Agency: Rock Springs Municipal Court; Arrest Time: 4:40 pm.

Jianping Yu, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Public Intoxication and Indecent Exposure. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:17 am.