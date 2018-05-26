Sweetwater County Arrests: May 25, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Child Abuse or Neglect – False Report (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2254, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: District Court
KULASKI, JADEN MCKENZIE
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Scheduled Release: 2018-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2251, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
GATES, CHRISTOPHER LYN
Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: , Bond: #2252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
SMITH, JOSHUA PHIL
Age: 43
Address: EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
STEEL, JASON JOHN
Age: 33
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
LEIMBACK, CHARLES MICHAEL
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
GOMEZ, ERIC
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-25
Released: 2018-05-25
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1457, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
