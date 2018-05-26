Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 25, 2018

May 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Child Abuse or Neglect – False Report (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2254, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: District Court

 

KULASKI, JADEN MCKENZIE

Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Scheduled Release: 2018-08-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2251, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

GATES, CHRISTOPHER LYN

Age: 31
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Violation of Order of Protection
    • Status: , Bond: #2252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

SMITH, JOSHUA PHIL

Age: 43
Address: EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

STEEL, JASON JOHN

Age: 33
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

LEIMBACK, CHARLES MICHAEL

Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE
Booking Date: 2018-05-25
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

 

GOMEZ, ERIC

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-01-25
Released: 2018-05-25
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1457, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
