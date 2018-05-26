Sweetwater County Arrests: May 25, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MCGUIRE, LESLIE JEAN

Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-25

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #2249, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: Circuit Court West

Child Abuse or Neglect – False Report (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2254, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: District Court

2018-05-25RSPD KULASKI, JADEN MCKENZIE Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-25

Scheduled Release: 2018-08-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #2251, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

RSPD GATES, CHRISTOPHER LYN Age: 31

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Violation of Order of Protection Status: , Bond: #2252, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-25SCSO SMITH, JOSHUA PHIL Age: 43

Address: EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2253, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-25SCSO STEEL, JASON JOHN Age: 33

Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-25

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2255, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-25SCSO LEIMBACK, CHARLES MICHAEL Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED WEEKEND RELEASE

Booking Date: 2018-05-25 Scheduled Release: 2018-05-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

RSPD GOMEZ, ERIC Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-01-25

Released: 2018-05-25 Type: SENTENCED

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #1457, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

