Sweetwater County Arrests: May 26, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Camel Olah, 54 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant – SCCE – FTA – Following Too Closely. Also for Public Intoxication. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:00 pm.

Ryan Pasborg, 27 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana), No Insurance and Window Tint Side Windows; Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:05 pm.

Sebastian Rouse, 24 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on two separate Warrants: 1) DISL – Probation Violation – Burglary; 2) DISJ – Probation Violation – Wrongful Taking or Disposing of Property. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 4:10 pm.

Brandon Tidball, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and Speeding (43/30). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 11:00 pm.