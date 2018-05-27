Sweetwater County Arrests: May 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GUTIERREZ, ALEJANDRO MURGUIA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MYERS, THOMAS R
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Stop Sign
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
COMBS, SHAWN ANTHONY
Age: 24
Address: RICEVILLE, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2259, CASH, $2000, Court: OTHER
SANCHEZ, LUCAS ANTHONY
Age: 27
Address: CASPER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
DAMERON, MAURICE
Age: 56
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-26
Released: 2018-05-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Simple Battery (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2257, CASH, $180, Court: Circuit Court East
ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-26
Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2261, SURETY OR CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2261, SURETY OR CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court
