Sweetwater County Arrests: May 26, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GUTIERREZ, ALEJANDRO MURGUIA

Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #2256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2256, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-05-26RSPD MYERS, THOMAS R Age: 51

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-26

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Stop Sign Status: PENDING, Bond: #2258, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-26SCSO COMBS, SHAWN ANTHONY Age: 24

Address: RICEVILLE, TN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #2259, CASH, $2000, Court: OTHER

2018-05-26RSPD SANCHEZ, LUCAS ANTHONY Age: 27

Address: CASPER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-26

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Traffic Control Signals – Circular Red Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Vehicle Registration – Alter or Multilate Plates, Stickers or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #2260, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-26RSPD DAMERON, MAURICE Age: 56

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-26

Released: 2018-05-26 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Simple Battery (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2257, CASH, $180, Court: Circuit Court East

ROSE, JOSHUA ALLEN LEE Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-26

Released: 2018-05-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2261, SURETY OR CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court

Posted Speed Limits – 11 to 15 Mph Over Status: PENDING, Bond: #2261, SURETY OR CASH, $650, Court: RS Municipal Court

