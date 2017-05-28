Sweetwater County Arrests: May 27, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.



Jasmine Blaisdell, 31 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant – DISJ – FTA – Child Support. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:334 pm.

Matthew Broadhead, 47 of Farson, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Meth); Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:50 pm.

Jeffrey Gladden, 23 of Taylorsville, UT, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Also NCIC Hold – CO – Larimer County – Contempt of Court – Harassment. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 8:23 am.

Seth Lawson, 23 of Green River, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI and Steady Red Light. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 12:08 am.

Jesus Mandujano, 45 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Solicitation of Prostitution. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 11:30 pm.

Daniel Rajaniemi, 32 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUS, Possession of CDS (Marijuana) and Speeding (42/35). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 10:46 pm.

Alexander Roberts, 23 of Evanston, WY, was arrested on a Warrant – WY – Uinta County – DWUS (2nd). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 6:40 am.

Brandon Street, 32 of Farson, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff. Arrest Time: 11:04 pm.

John Williams, 55 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd), Seatbelts, DWUS (4th), Hit and Run Property, No Insurance, Driver’s License Required, and No Registration. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 12:10 am.