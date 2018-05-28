Sweetwater County Arrests: May 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KIRTS, CHRISTOPHER
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2018-05-27
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
WOODS, JARON JEFFREY
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-27
Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court
JETMORE, JESSE DONALD
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-05-27
Released: 2018-05-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2263, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2263, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West
