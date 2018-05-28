Sweetwater County Arrests: May 27, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KIRTS, CHRISTOPHER Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2018-05-27

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO WOODS, JARON JEFFREY Age: 24

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-27

Released: 2018-05-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane – Crash Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2262, SURETY OR CASH, $1685, Court: RS Municipal Court

JETMORE, JESSE DONALD Age: 35

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-05-27

Released: 2018-05-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2263, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2263, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court West

