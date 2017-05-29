Sweetwater County Arrests: May 28, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Tyler Hamilton, 26 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (2nd) and Cracked Windshield. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:53 am.

Robyn Hardinger, 55 of Vernal, UT, was arrested for alleged DWUS – Subsequent. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 3:03 pm.

Christopher Manzanares, 43 of Mountain View, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI – Controlled Substance and Failure to Maintain Single Lane. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:08 am.

Mario Moreno, 55 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Public Intoxication. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:22 am.

Darrell Morey, 53 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI (3rd). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:21 pm.

Jose Robles, 53 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for DWUI (2nd) and DWUS. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 7:01 pm.

Sheila Smith, 54 of Vernal, UT, was arrested on a Warrant – SCCW – FTP – DWUI – DWUS – Littering. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater County Sheriff; Arrest Time: 2:46 pm.