Sweetwater County Arrests: May 28, 2018

May 29, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DOMINGUEZ, AUSTIN DAN

Age: 22
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-28
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

 

HOFFMAN, TIFFANY MARIE

Age: 37
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2264, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

JOHNSON, ERWIN VASHON

Age: 44
Address: WEST JORDAN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2265, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

HUMPHREY, STEVEN DEE

Age: 71
Address: LONGMONT, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-28
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2266, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2266, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
