Sweetwater County Arrests: May 3, 2018

TRUJILLO, EMILY A
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2134, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HOFFMAN, ERICK CURTIS
Age: 42
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking: 2018-05-03
Released: 2018-05-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2132, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
ECCKER, GARRETT MARINO
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-03
Released: 2018-05-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Following Too Closely (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2133, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
