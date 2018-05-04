Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 3, 2018

May 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TRUJILLO, EMILY A

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2134, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

HOFFMAN, ERICK CURTIS

Age: 42
Address: GREELEY, CO
Booking: 2018-05-03
Released: 2018-05-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2132, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

ECCKER, GARRETT MARINO

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-03
Released: 2018-05-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Following Too Closely (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2133, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
