Sweetwater County Arrests: May 3, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TRUJILLO, EMILY A Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2134, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-03RSPD HOFFMAN, ERICK CURTIS Age: 42

Address: GREELEY, CO

Booking: 2018-05-03

Released: 2018-05-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2132, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

ECCKER, GARRETT MARINO Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-03

Released: 2018-05-03 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Following Too Closely (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2133, SURETY OR CASH, $360, Court: RS Municipal Court

Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

