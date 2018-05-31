Sweetwater County Arrests: May 30, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOODY, LACEY ANN

Age: 34

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2272, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: District Court

2018-05-30SCSO LANCASTER, BROCK EVAN Age: 22

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #2273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-30RSPD AMRINE, MORGAN RAY Age: 19

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-30

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #2274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman Status: PENDING, Bond: #2274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-05-30SCSO