Sweetwater County Arrests: May 30, 2018

May 31, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MOODY, LACEY ANN

Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Contempt of Court – FTA (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2272, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: District Court

 

LANCASTER, BROCK EVAN

Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes or Attempts to Cause Serious Bodily Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2273, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

 

AMRINE, MORGAN RAY

Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Simple Battery
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury to a Pregnant Woman
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2274, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
