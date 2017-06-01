Sweetwater County Arrests: May 31, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Byron Cordova, 22 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Interference With A Peace Officer, Fleeing-Eluding A Police Officer, and Reckless Driving. Also arrested on a Warrant-RSMC-FTA-No Insurance, No Registration, Tail Lights Required. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 5:20 pm.

Hunter Farless, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a Warrant-RSMC-FTA-DWUI-Failure To Provide The Court with Substance Abuse Evaluation. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:35 pm.

Katrina Fleck, 42 of Sheridan, WY, was arrested on Warrant-Probation Violation-Possession of CDS (Meth, 3rd Offense x2) & (Marijuana, 3rd Offense). Arresting Agency: District; Arrest Time: 11:10 am.

Travis Hernandez, 44 of Farson, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Methadone), DWUI (CDS), Possession of CDS (Meth), Possession of CDS (Marijuana), Speeding (50/40), No Registration, No Insurance, and Driver’s License Required. Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 3:38 am.

Pamela Kinney, 49 of Farson, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Pill Form). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 2:07 am.

James Lancaster, 41 of Casper, WY, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (3rd) (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:45 am.

Adrian Poirier, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, Reactivate Charge-SCCE-Possession of CDS (Plant) and Use of CDS. Arresting Agency: Sweetwater Circuit Court East; Arrest Time: 2:50 pm.

Kristen Schoenhard, 28 of Los Angeles, CA, was arrested for alleged Possession of CDS (Marijuana). Arresting Agency: WY Highway Patrol; Arrest Time: 7:40 pm.