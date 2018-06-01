Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 31, 2018

June 1, 2018

 

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

TYLER, RICHARD ROY

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

 

ROBERTS, DUSTIN LUCAS

Age: 36
Address: MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

 

ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN

Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Burglary (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

LAPANT, DUSTIN ALLEN

Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE

Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
