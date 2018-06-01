Sweetwater County Arrests: May 31, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

TYLER, RICHARD ROY

Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: SENTENCED

Booking Date: 2018-05-31

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East

SCSO ROBERTS, DUSTIN LUCAS Age: 36

Address: MCKINLEYVILLE, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-31SCSO ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN Age: 21

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Burglary (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-05-31RSPD LAPANT, DUSTIN ALLEN Age: 30

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

2018-05-31RSPD BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE Age: 61

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-31RSPD