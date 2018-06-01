Sweetwater County Arrests: May 31, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
TYLER, RICHARD ROY
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court East
ROBERTS, DUSTIN LUCAS
Age: 36
Address: MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Interference with Peace Officer – Disarms a Peace Officer
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2275, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
ROSE, ALEXANDREA DAWN
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Burglary (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2276, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
LAPANT, DUSTIN ALLEN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2279, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2277, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
