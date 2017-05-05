Sweetwater County Arrests: May, 4, 2017

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Makala Hendrickson, 20 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd), Proof of Insurance, Failure To Maintain Single Lane, Hit And Run Vehicle, Driver’s License Required. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 9:34 am.

Samantha Maynard, 33 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Meth). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 12:35 pm.

Adrian Poirier, 19 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj), Use Of CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 8:07 pm.

Andre Ray, 33 of Loveland, CO, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Marj). Arresting Agency: SWSO: Arrest Time: 4:55 pm.

Royal Sloan, 26 of Cameron, AZ, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd), Failure To Maintain Single Lane, DWUS, as well as a warrant for FTA-Destruction Of Property, Drunk In Public, Verbal Disturbance. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 2:55 am.

Alejandro Alarcon Lizarraga, 30 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for Probation Violation-DWUI(3rd), as well as a warrant for Probation Violation-Battery Against A Household Member. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:45 pm.

Michael Lucas, 47 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged DWUI, DWUS, Open Container, Interference With Peace Officer. Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 6:30 pm.