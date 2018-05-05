Sweetwater County Arrests: May 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BELL, EARL
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Schedule V (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
WILLIAMS, RONALD RYAN
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE
Age: 46
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Schedule V (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
GRAY, SAGE IAN NATHAN
Age: 29
Address: GRANBY, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2139, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
KING, CHELSEA L
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: , Bond: #2140, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
GUFFEY, JESSICA SHANNON
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-04
Released: 2018-05-04
Booking: 2018-05-04
Released: 2018-05-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2135, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
RENDON, NICHOLAS TROY
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-04
Released: 2018-05-04
Booking: 2018-05-04
Released: 2018-05-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- DWUS (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2136, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2136, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court
