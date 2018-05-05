Sweetwater County Arrests: May 4, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BELL, EARL

Age: 36

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Schedule V (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

2018-05-04RSPD WILLIAMS, RONALD RYAN Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #2137, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

PERSINGER, DEBORAH LYNNE Age: 46

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-04

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Schedule V (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2138, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-04GRPD GRAY, SAGE IAN NATHAN Age: 29

Address: GRANBY, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-04

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt Circuit Court (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2139, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

2018-05-04SCSO KING, CHELSEA L Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-04

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Disorderly Conduct Status: , Bond: #2140, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-05-04RSPD GUFFEY, JESSICA SHANNON Age: 35

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-04

Released: 2018-05-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2135, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

RENDON, NICHOLAS TROY Age: 28

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-04

Released: 2018-05-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2136, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2136, CASH, $1115, Court: RS Municipal Court

