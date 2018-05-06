Sweetwater County Arrests: May 5, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WYNNE, COLBY RICHARD
Age: 24
Address: LOUISVILLE, KY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Disorderly Conduct
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2143, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
MILLER, JOSEPH LEE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2146, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON
Age: 20
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-05
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2147, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2147, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East
MORRIS, DANIEL VERNON
Age: 39
Address: BRYANT, IA
Booking: 2018-05-05
Released: 2018-05-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
NONURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH
Age: 18
Address: ROCK SPRIGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-05
Released: 2018-05-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2141, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West
