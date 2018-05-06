Sweetwater County Arrests: May 5, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WYNNE, COLBY RICHARD

Age: 24

Address: LOUISVILLE, KY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-05

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Disorderly Conduct Status: PENDING, Bond: #2143, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-05-05GRPD MILLER, JOSEPH LEE Age: 39

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-05

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2146, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-05RSPD GIBSON, JOSEPH ODILON Age: 20

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-05

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2147, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East

Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Have Mesurable BAC Status: PENDING, Bond: #2147, SURETY OR CASH, $850, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-05WHP MORRIS, DANIEL VERNON Age: 39

Address: BRYANT, IA

Booking: 2018-05-05

Released: 2018-05-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – For 31-5-229 or 31-5-233 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2142, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

NONURA, JORDAN ELIZABETH Age: 18

Address: ROCK SPRIGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-05

Released: 2018-05-05 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Bond Company: A & L BONDING

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2141, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: Circuit Court West

