Sweetwater County Arrests: May 6, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
GRAHAM, BRANNON CHRISTOPHER
Age: 44
Address: LOS ANGELES, CA
Address: LOS ANGELES, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Minimum Speed Limits – Posted Minimum Speed
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
HALL, JENNIFER FAYE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2151, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
JAMES, IVAN LEON
Age: 32
Address: KAYENTA, AZ
Address: KAYENTA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2150, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN
Age: 41
Address: NORTH PLATTE, NE
Address: NORTH PLATTE, NE
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-06
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-13
Scheduled Release: 2018-05-13
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
Charges:
- Contempt of Court – Orders (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
HADLEY, BEVERLY HANSEN
Age: 64
Address: BILLINGS, MT
Booking: 2018-05-06
Released: 2018-05-06
Address: BILLINGS, MT
Booking: 2018-05-06
Released: 2018-05-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2149, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Hit and Run Property Attended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2149, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: May 6, 2018"