Sweetwater County Arrests: May 6, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

GRAHAM, BRANNON CHRISTOPHER

Age: 44

Address: LOS ANGELES, CA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Minimum Speed Limits – Posted Minimum Speed Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2148, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-06RSPD HALL, JENNIFER FAYE Age: 32

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-06

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2151, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-06RSPD JAMES, IVAN LEON Age: 32

Address: KAYENTA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-06

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: PENDING, Bond: #2150, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-05-06GRPD SPENCER, DENISE ELLEN Age: 41

Address: NORTH PLATTE, NE Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-06

Scheduled Release: 2018-05-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Contempt of Court – Orders (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

SCSO HADLEY, BEVERLY HANSEN Age: 64

Address: BILLINGS, MT

Booking: 2018-05-06

Released: 2018-05-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #2149, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #2149, SURETY OR CASH, $1020, Court: RS Municipal Court

