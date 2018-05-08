Sweetwater County Arrests: May 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
HALL, HARLEY LAVERNE
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2153, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2153, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2155, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Scheduled Release: 2018-06-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West
GREY, ANDY
Age: 49
Address: KAYENTA, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-07
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: OR’D, Bond: #2158, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2158, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court
BOWLES, KEVIN JAMES
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2018-05-07
Released: 2018-05-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2152, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West
