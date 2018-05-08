Sweetwater County Arrests: May 7, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

HALL, HARLEY LAVERNE Age: 31

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #2153, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #2153, NO BOND, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #2154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #2154, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-07RSPD ROSWELL, MICHAEL BRANDON Age: 33

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-07

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2155, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-07RSPD GOURNEAU, STACEY LYNN Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2018-05-07

Scheduled Release: 2018-06-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: Circuit Court West

SCSO GREY, ANDY Age: 49

Address: KAYENTA, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-07

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: OR’D, Bond: #2158, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

DWUS Status: PENDING, Bond: #2158, SURETY OR CASH, $1320, Court: GR Municipal Court

2018-05-07GRPD BOWLES, KEVIN JAMES Age: 19

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2018-05-07

Released: 2018-05-07 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2152, CASH, $555, Court: Circuit Court West

