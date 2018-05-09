Sweetwater County Arrests: May 8, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BREWER, PAMELA DAWN

Age: 42

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: P&P HOLD

Booking Date: 2018-05-08

Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges: Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

2018-05-08GRPD LANGFORD, CHRISTOPHER W Age: 47

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2160, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-08RSPD JACOBSON, DONALD KEITH Age: 45

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-08

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2161, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

2018-05-08RSPD PETERS, DERIC JOSHUA Age: 30

Address: BATON ROUGE, LA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-08

Arresting Agency: WHP

Charges: Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-08WHP