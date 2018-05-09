Latest

Sweetwater County Arrests: May 8, 2018

May 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BREWER, PAMELA DAWN

Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (P & P HOLD)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court

 

LANGFORD, CHRISTOPHER W

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2160, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

JACOBSON, DONALD KEITH

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2161, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

PETERS, DERIC JOSHUA

Age: 30
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • Attempts and Conspiracies
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
