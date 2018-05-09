All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BREWER, PAMELA DAWN
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Property Destruction and Defacement – >$1000 (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2159, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
LANGFORD, CHRISTOPHER W
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2160, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
JACOBSON, DONALD KEITH
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2161, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: RS Municipal Court
PETERS, DERIC JOSHUA
Age: 30
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-08
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2162, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
Be the first to comment on "Sweetwater County Arrests: May 8, 2018"