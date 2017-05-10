Sweetwater County Arrests: May 9, 2017

\All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Agustin Avalos Alba, 48 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a warrant for FTA-Shoplifting, as well as ICE Detainer. Arresting Agency: Immigration; Arrest Time: 7:09 am.

Eric Barr, 19 of Craig, CO, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Plant Form). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 11:05 am.



Dustin Brown, 23 of Grand Junction, CO, was arrested for alleged DWUI(2nd). Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 2:17 am.

Shawn Ewart, 42 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested for alleged Drunk In Public, Open Container. Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 3:55 am.

Ameena Mohsen, 23 of Milner, CO, was arrested for alleged POSS CDS(Plant Form), warrant for FTP-No Insurance, as well as a warrant for FTA-OTSC-FTP-DWUS(2nd). Arresting Agency: SWSO; Arrest Time: 11:30 am.

Jared Ourada, 27 of Keystone Heights, FL, was arrested for alleged Speeding 130/75, Drivers License-No Class M License, Interference With Peace Officer, Eluding A Police Officer, Reckless Driving. Arresting Agency: WYHP; Arrest Time: 8:44 am.

Emanuel Angeles, 18 of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on a P&P-Jail Sanction-Unlawful Delivery(Amphetamine). Arresting Agency: RSPD; Arrest Time: 8:55 pm.