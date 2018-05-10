Sweetwater County Arrests: May 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WILLIAMS, CURTIS

Age: 31

Address: BATON ROUGE, LA

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2018-05-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-09SCSO BUCKENDORF, CARLEY MARIE Age: 33

Address: JOHNSTOWN, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-09

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2165, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court

2018-05-09SCSO KENNEDY, JAMES MICHAEL Age: 37

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication Status: PENDING, Bond: #2166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #2167, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #2166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East

2018-05-09RSPD HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN Age: 38

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2018-05-09

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #2168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West

2018-05-09RSPD SMITH, DONALD COREY Age: 40

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2018-05-09

Released: 2018-05-10 Type: PRE-TRIAL

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Speed Too Fast for Conditions with Accident Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East

Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East

Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East

