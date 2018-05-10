Sweetwater County Arrests: May 9, 2018

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this web site. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WILLIAMS, CURTIS
Age: 31
Address: BATON ROUGE, LA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2163, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
BUCKENDORF, CARLEY MARIE
Age: 33
Address: JOHNSTOWN, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2165, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: District Court
KENNEDY, JAMES MICHAEL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2167, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2166, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court East
HAYWARD, NICKOLAUS BRIAN
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2018-05-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #2168, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: Circuit Court West
SMITH, DONALD COREY
Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2018-05-09
Released: 2018-05-10
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Speed Too Fast for Conditions with Accident
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #2164, CASH, $2000, Court: Circuit Court East
